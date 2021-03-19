B&W Sports Podcast #44: Favorite NFL free agent signings so far
March 19, 2021
Feature writer Quentin Corpuel shares his favorite NFL free agent acquisitions a few days into free agency, including Trent Williams’ record contract, the Washington Football Team improving on both sides of the ball, and more.
Why did you join the Black and White?
I enjoy writing and reporting
What's your favorite song?
Baba O’Riley by The Who
