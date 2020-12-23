Episode 18: The Black and White Sports Podcast
December 23, 2020
The MLB’s Cleveland Indians recently decided to change their team name following years of protest and backlash. Listen above for feature writer Quentin Corpuel’s ideas regarding potential new names for the team.
Why did you join the Black and White?
I enjoy writing and reporting
What's your favorite song?
Baba O’Riley by The Who
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.