Episode 11: The Black and White Sports Podcast
November 19, 2020
Feature writer Quentin Corpuel sat down with sports writers Rafe Epstein and Danny Kotelanski to react to the NBA Draft, which occurred on November 18. Listen above for their winners and losers of the draft, along with discussion about the most interesting selections of the night.
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.