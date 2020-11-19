Episode 11: The Black and White Sports Podcast

Greer Vermilye

By Quentin Corpuel, Rafe Epstein, and Danny Kotelanski
November 19, 2020

Feature writer Quentin Corpuel sat down with sports writers Rafe Epstein and Danny Kotelanski to react to the NBA Draft, which occurred on November 18. Listen above for their winners and losers of the draft, along with discussion about the most interesting selections of the night.