Episode 3: The Black & White Sports Podcast

Episode+3%3A+The+Black+%26+White+Sports+Podcast

Greer Vermilye

By Quentin Corpuel
October 11, 2020

Feature writer Quentin Corpuel and special guest Will Vander Wal teamed up to recap week six of college football, break down game five of the NBA finals and preview game six, which will take place today at 7:30 p.m. Here’s their take on what’s to come in both leagues.