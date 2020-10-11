Episode 3: The Black & White Sports Podcast
October 11, 2020
Feature writer Quentin Corpuel and special guest Will Vander Wal teamed up to recap week six of college football, break down game five of the NBA finals and preview game six, which will take place today at 7:30 p.m. Here’s their take on what’s to come in both leagues.
