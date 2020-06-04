Graduating student athletes reflect on their time on the field
June 4, 2020
About the Writer
Eli Putnam, Sports and Style Writer
Grade
11
Why did you join the Black and White?
I like writing about sports and food.
What's your favorite scent?
RIDGID 115-Volt K-400AF AUTOFEED Drain Cleaning Drum Machine with C-32 3/8 in. Integral Wound Cable and Tool Set
11
Why did you join the Black and White?
I like writing about sports and food.
What's your favorite scent?
RIDGID 115-Volt K-400AF AUTOFEED Drain Cleaning Drum Machine with C-32 3/8 in. Integral Wound Cable and Tool Set
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.