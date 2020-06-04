Graduating student athletes reflect on their time on the field

Photo courtesy Caroline Snyder

Caroline Snyder, Field Hockey: My favorite memory from Whitman field hockey was beating Sherwood 3-2 in double overtime this year. We went down 2-0 in the first 5 minutes but scored just before the half. Then, in the second half, we tied it up right as regular time ended. Sherwood had a very strong team this year but we fought hard and scored first in sudden death overtime to win the game. The team played really well together and the whole bench rushed onto the field when we won.