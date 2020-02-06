Girls basketball crushes Northwood 65–44 in dominant fashion

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The girls basketball team (8–10) decimated the Northwood Gladiators (1–9) 65–44 Wednesday night behind stellar shooting and defense.

The Vikes jumped out to a quick lead, but the Gladiators kept up with the Vikes throughout the quarter. The Vikes held an 18–12 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

The Vikes dominated the second quarter, outscoring the Gladiators 16–8, allowing the team to take a 34–20 lead at halftime.

The Vikes’ dominant play continued in the second half, extending their lead to 51–25 entering the final quarter.

The Gladiators’ last-ditch comeback effort went without success as the Vikes’ lead was too strong to overcome. The final score was 65–44.

Guards Anna Krush and Sara Azimi led the Vikes with 15 and 13 points, respectively. They each contributed three three-pointers lifting the Vikes to victory.

The Vikes’ next match is against the Gaithersburg Trojans (4–7) Tuesday at 7:15 pm at Gaithersburg high school.

Sara Azimi is a sports and style editor for the Black and White.