Indoor track has strong performance in MCPS Championships

The indoor track and field team had a strong performance in the highly competitive MCPS Championships last Wednesday. The Vikes had numerous top ten finishes.

Senior Solomon Adeoti finished eighth overall in the Men’s Varsity 55-meter dash with a time of 6.86 seconds. Sophomore Jackson Megary finished seventh overall in the two mile run with a time of 10:0o.09 seconds.

Senior Leeza Landy finished ninth overall in the Women’s Varsity 500-meters with a time of 1:23.79 seconds. Senior Madeleine Blaisdell finished seventh overall in the Women’s Varsity mile run with a time of 5:29.09 seconds. Emmerson Weinberg and Madeleine Blaisdell finished third and fourth in the Women’s Varsity two mile run with times of 11:49.45 seconds and 11:55.09 seconds, respectively. Senior Alicia Lauwers also finished 10th in the event, with a time of 12:09.83 seconds.

The team will next compete in the MPSSAA 4A West Regional Championships, Thursday Feb. 6 at the Baltimore Armory.