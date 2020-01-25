Girls basketball loses to Churchill 53–33
January 25, 2020
The girls basketball team (6–8) fell to the Churchill Bulldogs (13–1) 53–33 Friday night.
At the start of the game, the Vikes were keeping up with the Bulldogs. They were toe-to-toe with them on defense but struggled to make shots on offense. The Bulldogs led 11–7 at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the Vikes struggled to halt the Bulldogs’ offense, but prevented the Bulldogs from pulling away. At halftime, the Vikes trailed 26–15.
In the third quarter, the Bulldogs extended their lead, scoring 17 points to the Vikes’ 6. The score after three quarters was 43–21 Bulldogs.
The Vikes caught a wave of momentum and outscored the Bulldogs 12–10 in the fourth quarter. However, it was not enough for them to overcome the Bulldog deficit. The Vikes fell 53–33.
Guard Sara Azimi led the Vikes in scoring with nine points, and guard Lexi Fleck and forward Geneva Marquardt added five points each.
The team next plays the B-CC Barons (10–1) Tuesday at 7:15 pm at home.
11
