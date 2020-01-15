Wrestling wins close match against RM 41–36

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The wrestling team (3–3) defeated the Richard Montgomery Rockets (0–2) 41–36 last Wednesday.

The Vikes got off to a hot start with Ryan O’Connor winning the first match putting the Vikes up 3–0. The next matches brought back and forth wrestling between the two teams until Wiliam Macdonald (152) pinned his opponent putting the Vikes ahead 9–6. The team started to pull away when Charlie Imperial (180) and Luke Cullinane (195) secured two big wins for the Vikes making the score 26–12. However, the Rockets mounted a comeback and brought the score within two points, but Isaac Besrot (120) and Peyton Castemento (126) secured the victory for the Vikes with two late wins, propelling the Vikes their third win of the season. Efforts from Ryan Darby (106), Logan Glazier (160) and Seb Turkewitz (170) all stood out in the Vikes win.

The team will next participate in the Grapple at the Brook Tournament Saturday at Springbrook High School.