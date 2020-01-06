Swim and Dive sinks Sherwood 252–118

The Swim and Dive team huddle up before their 252–118 victory over the Sherwood Warriors.

The Swim and Dive team huddle up before their 252–118 victory over the Sherwood Warriors.

The Swim and Dive team huddle up before their 252–118 victory over the Sherwood Warriors.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Swim and Dive team (2–2) blew the Sherwood Warriors (0–4 ) out of the water 252–118 Saturday afternoon. Both the boys and girls dominated their competition, combining to beat the Warriors by 134 points.

In the boys’ competitions, the Vikes outscored the Warriors 136–49, totalling more points than the entire Warrior team falling in only one race. The team swept the 200 Yard Medley Relay, 200-yard Freestyle, 100 Yard Butterfly, and 100 Yard Breaststroke.

On the girls side, the story was quite similar. The girls finished first in eight of the 11 races, winning their half 116–69. Sophomore Victoria Svensson had a strong showing, winning the 200 Yard IM with a time of 2:14.69 and the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:01.46. Additionally, freshman Zoya Memon finished first in two races, the 200 and 500-yard freestyles, and helped a team of senior Annie Morris, junior Claire Sorkin, and Svensson finish first in the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay with a time of 3:52.77.

The Vikes’ next meet is against the Richard Montgomery Rockets Saturday at 9:15 a.m at the Kennedy Shriver Aquatic Center.