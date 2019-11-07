Football prevails against Gaithersburg 35–7 on senior night

The football team (4–5) defeated the Gaithersburg Trojans (3–6) 35–7 Friday night in the teams final regular season game.

The Vikes began the game in flawless fashion, scoring touchdowns on every drive. Their defense stifled the Trojans, only allowing one score in the fourth quarter and forcing six Trojan turnovers.

On defense, safety Lucas Hilsenrath totaled two interceptions, with one being a pick-six. Offensively, Hilsenrath tallied over 100 yards receiving, scoring one touchdown.

Running back Adam Nganwa lead the way on offense, rushing for 102 yards and four touchdowns. Nganwa finished the regular season second in the division in touchdowns while Hilsenrath finished third.

“I think we started off the season with a pretty strong mentality, but there were some weeks where our spirit dropped,” Nganwa said. “Even with our ups and downs, we still played for each other as a team.”

Next week, the Vikes will have a playoff game for the first time since 2010, facing the Richard Montgomery Rockets (7–2) Friday at 7 pm at Richard Montgomery High School.