Cross Country competes in 4A West Regional Championships; girls place first and boys place seventh

On Thursday, October 31st, Cross Country ran in the 4A Regional Championships. The girls team placed first and the boys team placed seventh out of 13 teams.

Sophomore Jackson Megary led the boys team in the 5,000 meter, placing seventh with a time of 17:22.89. Sophomores Griffin Beckley and Nicky Gandalfo followed, placing 33rd and 43rd with times of 18:14.17 and 18:35.77, respectively.

Seniors Emmersen Weinberg, Madeleine Blaisdell and Alicia Lauwers all finished in the top ten, placing seventh, ninth, and tenth, respectively. They ran times of 20:32.27, 20:39.08, and 20:48.36, respectively. Freshman Emilie Gros-Slovinska finished shortly after in 13th with a time of 21:09.21.

Both the boys and girls qualified to race in the MPSSAA 4A State XC Championships Saturday at Hereford High School in Parkton, Maryland.