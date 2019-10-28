Girls soccer eliminates WJ 3–0 in the second round of playoffs
October 28, 2019
The girls soccer (10–3) team took down the Walter Johnson Wildcats (11–4) 3–0 in the second round of the playoffs Friday afternoon.
The Vikes came out of the gate creating multiple chances and struck first when forward Delany DeMartino ran past two defenders placing the ball into the center of the net, making the score 1–0 with 20 minutes left in the first half.
The Vikes defense contained the Wildcat offense throughout the half, keeping the score at 1–0 going into halftime.
It was the same story for the team in the second half. Nine minutes into the half, DeMartino crossed the ball to forward Isabella Bravo, shooting the ball into the corner of the goal, making the score 2–0 in favor of the Vikes. With seven minutes remaining, midfielder Meagan Olsen put the game away, curling a shot under the crossbar, propelling the team to a 3–0 win.
The Vikes move on to play the Churchill Bulldogs (9–5) Tuesday at 5 pm at home in the section finals.
