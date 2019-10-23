Girls field hockey beats Magruder 3–0 on senior night
October 23, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The field hockey team (7–5) defeated the Magruder Colonels (4–7) 3–0 Friday night in the annual senior night game.
The Vikes offense put pressure on the Colonels early and converted seven minutes into the game when midfielder Caroline Snyder scored to push the score to 1–0. The Vikes scored again in the half when forward Madison Colonna scored to extend the Vikes lead to 2–0 heading into halftime.
The Vikes sealed the win with five minutes left in the game, when Snyder netted her second goal of the game, making the score 3–0.
Defenders Alex Robinson and Mary Hermes played superb defense, deflecting their opponents passes multiple times.
The Vikes next play the B–CC Barons (10–2) Monday at B–CC High School at 7 pm in the second round of the playoffs.
11
Why did you join the Black and White?
I joined the Black & White because I have a passion for writing about sports.
What's your favorite scent?
Square D Homeline 20 Amp Single-Pole Plug-On Neutral Combination Arc Fault Circuit Breaker (6-Pack)
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.