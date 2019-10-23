Girls field hockey beats Magruder 3–0 on senior night

The field hockey team (7–5) defeated the Magruder Colonels (4–7) 3–0 Friday night in the annual senior night game.

The Vikes offense put pressure on the Colonels early and converted seven minutes into the game when midfielder Caroline Snyder scored to push the score to 1–0. The Vikes scored again in the half when forward Madison Colonna scored to extend the Vikes lead to 2–0 heading into halftime.

The Vikes sealed the win with five minutes left in the game, when Snyder netted her second goal of the game, making the score 3–0.

Defenders Alex Robinson and Mary Hermes played superb defense, deflecting their opponents passes multiple times.

The Vikes next play the B–CC Barons (10–2) Monday at B–CC High School at 7 pm in the second round of the playoffs.