Football crushed by QO 55–0

The football team (3–4) fell to the Quince Orchard Cougars (7–0) 55–0 Friday night.

The Vikes’ offense struggled throughout the first half. The Cougars opened the scoring when linebacker Charles Bell returned an interception 54 yards for a touchdown, bringing the score to 7–0. After unsuccessful drives by both teams, Cougars running back Marquez Cooper ran for a 43-yard score, extending the Cougars lead to 14–0. At the end of the first quarter, the Cougars picked off the Vikes twice and returned them for touchdowns, allowing the Cougars to 35–0 at the end of the first quarter.

With four minutes remaining in the second quarter, Cooper scampered seven yards into the endzone for another Cougar touchdown, extending their lead to 41–0. On their next possession, the Vikes punted and Cougar running back Larry Hackey returned it for a touchdown, extending the Vikes deficit to 48–0 at halftime.

The rest of the game was uneventful, with the only other score being a 15-yard Hackey run to bring the game’s final score of 55–0 in favor of the Cougars.

The Vikes next play against the Seneca Valley Screamin’ Eagles (2–5) Friday at 7 pm at home for the annual homecoming game.