Field hockey falls to Blair 3–2, comes back to beat Sherwood 3–2 in double OT

The field hockey team (6–4) was defeated by the Blair Blazers (8–2) Friday night 2–1 after failing to capitalize on several offensive chances.

The Blazers scored in the first half, but the Vikes tied the game up at the end of the first half on a goal from forward Caroline Snyder.

The Blazers managed to score one more goal in the second half proving to be enough for the Blazers, defeating the Vikes 2–1.

On Monday, the team defeated the Sherwood Warriors (7–3) 3–2 in one of the wildest games of the year.

The Vikes got off to a slow start, giving up two goals in the first nine minutes. Their defense shored things up however, and didn’t allow a single goal for the rest of the game.

The Vikes managed to net a goal in the first half cutting the Warrior deficit to 2–1 at halftime. In the second half, the team tied the game at two apiece forcing the game into overtime.

Both teams couldn’t find the net in the first overtime, sending the game into double overtime. The Vikes quickly scored in the second overtime, finishing the comeback and winning 3–2.

The Vikes next play the Quince Orchard Cougars (9–2) Wednesday at 3:45 pm at home.