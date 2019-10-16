Field hockey falls to Blair 3–2, comes back to beat Sherwood 3–2 in double OT
October 16, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The field hockey team (6–4) was defeated by the Blair Blazers (8–2) Friday night 2–1 after failing to capitalize on several offensive chances.
The Blazers scored in the first half, but the Vikes tied the game up at the end of the first half on a goal from forward Caroline Snyder.
The Blazers managed to score one more goal in the second half proving to be enough for the Blazers, defeating the Vikes 2–1.
On Monday, the team defeated the Sherwood Warriors (7–3) 3–2 in one of the wildest games of the year.
The Vikes got off to a slow start, giving up two goals in the first nine minutes. Their defense shored things up however, and didn’t allow a single goal for the rest of the game.
The Vikes managed to net a goal in the first half cutting the Warrior deficit to 2–1 at halftime. In the second half, the team tied the game at two apiece forcing the game into overtime.
Both teams couldn’t find the net in the first overtime, sending the game into double overtime. The Vikes quickly scored in the second overtime, finishing the comeback and winning 3–2.
The Vikes next play the Quince Orchard Cougars (9–2) Wednesday at 3:45 pm at home.
11
Why did you join the Black and White?
I joined the Black & White because I have a passion for writing about sports.
What's your favorite scent?
Square D Homeline 20 Amp Single-Pole Plug-On Neutral Combination Arc Fault Circuit Breaker (6-Pack)
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.