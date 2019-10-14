Football wins Battle of Bethesda 49–7

The football team (3–3) toppled the B–CC Barons (1–5) 49–7 Friday in a dominant team win.

The Barons took and early when they recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown, taking a 7–0 lead. However, it was all Vikes after the turnover. Quarterback Carson Robinson hit wide receiver Lucas Hilsenrath who sprinted his way to the endzone for a 65-yard touchdown, tying the game at seven. Later in the quarter, running back Matt Olevsky ran for a 28 yard touchdown to give the Vikes a 14–7 lead.

Robinson found Hilsenrath again for an 18 yard touchdown, to extend the Vikes lead to 21–7 at the end of the first quarter.

The Vikes defense constantly baffled the Barons offense causing multiple turnovers, giving them the ball back on almost every drive. The team took advantage of this, taking a 35–7 lead into halftime.

The team cruised for the rest of the game, defeating the Barons 49–7.

Hilsenrath finished with 7 receptions for 252 yards and three touchdowns receiving, adding two interceptions on defense.

“We were able to get ahead early and we just kept it going which helped us earn a great team win,” Hilsenrath said.

The Vikes next play the reigning state champion Quince Orchard Cougars (6–0) Friday at 6:30 pm at Quince Orchard High School.