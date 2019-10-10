Golf competes in districts; four Vikes golfers qualify for states

The golf team (1–3–2) competed against 14 other MCPS schools in the district championships on Monday at Poolesville Golf Course.

Seniors Dugan McCabe and Chandler Kuhn, junior Abigail Chen and sophomore Charlie Schulman were the four golfers to qualify for states. Kuhn shot an 85, Chen an 80 and Schulman a 78. McCabe ranked second in the entire match, shooting a 69.

McCabe, Kuhn, Chen and Schulman will compete in states on Monday at Rattlewood Golf Course.