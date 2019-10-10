Golf competes in districts; four Vikes golfers qualify for states
October 10, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The golf team (1–3–2) competed against 14 other MCPS schools in the district championships on Monday at Poolesville Golf Course.
Seniors Dugan McCabe and Chandler Kuhn, junior Abigail Chen and sophomore Charlie Schulman were the four golfers to qualify for states. Kuhn shot an 85, Chen an 80 and Schulman a 78. McCabe ranked second in the entire match, shooting a 69.
McCabe, Kuhn, Chen and Schulman will compete in states on Monday at Rattlewood Golf Course.
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.