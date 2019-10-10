Girls field hockey shuts out Poolesville 1–0

The field hockey team (5–3) defeated the Poolesville Falcons (5–3–1) 1–0 Tuesday afternoon behind a superb defensive performance by goalie Victoria Silvani.

The Vikes offense came off firing at full cylinder, shooting many shots on goal in the first half. Jessica Solomon broke through in the second half, scoring the games lone goal.

Silvani did not allow a goal against the Falcons, making a handful of nice saves towards the end of both halves, propelling the Vikes to a win.

The Vikes next play the Blair Blazers (7–2) Friday at 5:15 pm at Blair High School.