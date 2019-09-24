Girls soccer crushes Paint Branch 9–1

The girls soccer team (2–1) annihilated the Paint Branch Panthers (0–4) Saturday afternoon in a lopsided game.

The Vikes started out strong and never looked back, scoring two goals within the first ten minutes. Near the end of the first half, forward Isabella Bravo slotted a hard shot passed the keeper making the score 3–0 heading into halftime.

The Vikes continued their strong offensive performance in the second half. Forward Jaclyn Morgan scored twice in the half, extending the Vikes lead to 5–0 with 20 minutes remaining. The team played stellar defense, and added four more goals, allowing the team to win their second game of the year.

The Vikes will next take on the B–CC Barons (3–1) Tuesday at 7:15 pm at home.