Girls soccer crushes Paint Branch 9–1
September 24, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The girls soccer team (2–1) annihilated the Paint Branch Panthers (0–4) Saturday afternoon in a lopsided game.
The Vikes started out strong and never looked back, scoring two goals within the first ten minutes. Near the end of the first half, forward Isabella Bravo slotted a hard shot passed the keeper making the score 3–0 heading into halftime.
The Vikes continued their strong offensive performance in the second half. Forward Jaclyn Morgan scored twice in the half, extending the Vikes lead to 5–0 with 20 minutes remaining. The team played stellar defense, and added four more goals, allowing the team to win their second game of the year.
The Vikes will next take on the B–CC Barons (3–1) Tuesday at 7:15 pm at home.
11
Why did you join the Black and White?
I joined because I wanted to inform people of topics that are underrepresented
What's your favorite scent?
new shoes
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.