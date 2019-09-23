Field hockey loses to Churchill 1–0

The field hockey team (2–2) fell to the Churchill Bulldogs (5–0) 1–0 Thursday night.

The Bulldogs struck first when forward Katherine Yu scored, putting the Bulldogs up 1–0 early in the first half.

Both teams played stellar defense for the remainder of the game and the Vikes had a handful of chances to score throughout both halfs. But the Bulldog’s goalie stopped multiple shots on goal from the Vikes, handing the team their second loss of the season.

The team next plays the B–CC Barons (3–1) Monday at 7 pm at B–CC High School.