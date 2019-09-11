Girls volleyball loses to Sherwood 3–1

The girls volleyball team (0–1) fell to the Sherwood Warriors (1–0) three sets to one Monday in their first game of the season.

The Warriors took three of the four sets in commanding fashion. The Vikes managed to win the second set 25–23, knotting the game up at one set apiece. However, the Warriors were able to block many of the Vikes spikes, and the team struggled to guard the lines which propelled the Warriors to a win.

The team’s next game will be against the Poolesville Falcons (0–2) Wednesday at Poolesville High School at 6:30 p.m.