Girls volleyball loses to Sherwood 3–1
September 11, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The girls volleyball team (0–1) fell to the Sherwood Warriors (1–0) three sets to one Monday in their first game of the season.
The Warriors took three of the four sets in commanding fashion. The Vikes managed to win the second set 25–23, knotting the game up at one set apiece. However, the Warriors were able to block many of the Vikes spikes, and the team struggled to guard the lines which propelled the Warriors to a win.
The team’s next game will be against the Poolesville Falcons (0–2) Wednesday at Poolesville High School at 6:30 p.m.
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.