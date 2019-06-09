Chamber Choir performs in annual farewell concert, honors retiring choral director Jeff Davidson

Honoring retiring choral director Jeff Davidson and graduating seniors, the Chamber Choir performed their farewell concert at the Bradley Hills Presbyterian Church June 5.

After several songs from the choir, Davidson said a few words thanking and complementing each senior in Chamber Choir. Following a quick intermission, seniors began a series of solo performances which they prepared themselves in the weeks preceding the concert.

The senior performances were less formal than the Choir’s performance; the audience sang along and clapped on multiple occasions. Students also often played guitar or piano as accompaniment, drawing loud applause.

“They were awesome,” Davidson said. “It’s one of the best concerts we’ve ever had.”

After the last solo performance, the Chamber Choir, along with Chamber Choir alumni who helped plan the event, performed a surprise song which they wrote thanking Davidson. Several students also gave short speeches describing how Davidson changed the direction of their lives and helped them through high school. The Chamber Choir and alumni gave Davidson mugs with personalized messages and a t-shirt reading “straight outta chorus” as a token of their gratitude.

“He’s been kind of the rock for everyone, in terms of music and also just life in general,” senior Danny Calder said. “Everyone will miss him.”

The concert concluded with traditional Whitman songs, including “You Are the New Day” by Peter Knight and “Dormi, Jesu” by Peter Aston. Alumni and general chorus members, lining the walls of the church, joined the Chamber Choir for this finale.

“I thought it was incredible,” parent Yvette Tarlov said. “I was very moved by the kids’ performance.”