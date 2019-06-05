English teacher Omari James re-proposes to counselor Angela Fang

There wasn’t a dry eye in Whitman’s main entrance when English teacher Omari James reproposed to his current fiancee, counselor Angela Fang, today during fifth period. James recruited Whitman’s male acapella group, Solid and Sound, to sing for Ms. Fang. The group sang “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis Presley, which James had heard Solid and Sound perform in the past. James recruited one of his second period students, Joseph Ferrari, who led the performance, for help when the “thunderstrike idea” hit him, he said.

Fang didn’t know about James’ re-proposal. She stood at the bottom of the main staircase while the acapella group serenaded her. Eventually, James to descended the staircase and knelt in front of her.

James re-proposed for several reasons, including the couple’s tendency to joke about having another proposal and James’s assertion that Fang likes the spotlight, despite her protests that she doesn’t, he said. Ultimately though, James proposed because of their mutual stress leading up to the wedding, he said.

“We are pretty stressed getting to our marriage in 10 days,” he said. “I figured it would be a nice surprise.”