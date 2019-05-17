Girls lax defeats Richard Montgomery 15–9 to advance to state semi-finals

The girls lacrosse team (14–2) beat the Richard Montgomery Rockets (11–5) 15–9 Wednesday night to advance to the state semi-finals.

The game started off close with the Vikes up 3–2 after 10 minutes of play. The Vikes then started to pull away and added three more goals to make the score 6–2 at the end of the first quarter. The Rockets defense had no answer for the strong Vikes offense, with the team leading 10–3 at halftime.

In the beginning of the second half, attacker Grace Nemeroff side stepped, made her defender fall and slinged the ball into the goal scoring her third goal of the day, and making the score 11–4. A few moments later, midfielder Julia Curran pushed the ball in transition and scored to make it 13–4 with 15 minutes left. The Vikes added two more goals to close out the game with a final score of 15–9

Next, the Vikes play the Severna Park Falcons (17–0) in the state semifinals Friday, May 17th at Gaithersburg High School 8:00 pm.