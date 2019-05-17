Girls lax defeats Richard Montgomery 15–9 to advance to state semi-finals
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The girls lacrosse team (14–2) beat the Richard Montgomery Rockets (11–5) 15–9 Wednesday night to advance to the state semi-finals.
The game started off close with the Vikes up 3–2 after 10 minutes of play. The Vikes then started to pull away and added three more goals to make the score 6–2 at the end of the first quarter. The Rockets defense had no answer for the strong Vikes offense, with the team leading 10–3 at halftime.
In the beginning of the second half, attacker Grace Nemeroff side stepped, made her defender fall and slinged the ball into the goal scoring her third goal of the day, and making the score 11–4. A few moments later, midfielder Julia Curran pushed the ball in transition and scored to make it 13–4 with 15 minutes left. The Vikes added two more goals to close out the game with a final score of 15–9
Next, the Vikes play the Severna Park Falcons (17–0) in the state semifinals Friday, May 17th at Gaithersburg High School 8:00 pm.
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.