Boys lax crushed by Damascus 19–6

By Bennett Solomon
May 3, 2019
The boys lacrosse team (8–5) lost to the Damascus Hornets (13–1) 19–6 Thursday night.

The Vikes struggled to score goals throughout the game and the team struggled defensively. Damascus scored 11 goals in the first half and added five more goals in the third quarter to take a demanding 16–5 lead heading into the final quarter. When the final horn sounded, the Vikes lost by 13 goals and scored only six goals.

The team next plays in the state playoffs with an opponent, date, and time to be determined.

