Baseball mercy rules Blair 10–0
The baseball team (12–2) shut out the Blair Blazers (2–9) 10–0 in five innings Thursday.
The Vikes dominated the whole game with strong pitching from Zach Werkman. Right fielder Tyler DeMartino and center fielder Justin Carboni led the team offensively, each hitting a homerun on their senior night. The game ended by the mercy rule in the fifth inning when the Vikes scored their tenth run.
The team next faces the Gaithersburg Trojans (10–7) Thursday at Gaithersburg at
3:45 p.m.
