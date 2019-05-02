Baseball mercy rules Blair 10–0

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The baseball team (12–2) shut out the Blair Blazers (2–9) 10–0 in five innings Thursday.

The Vikes dominated the whole game with strong pitching from Zach Werkman. Right fielder Tyler DeMartino and center fielder Justin Carboni led the team offensively, each hitting a homerun on their senior night. The game ended by the mercy rule in the fifth inning when the Vikes scored their tenth run.

The team next faces the Gaithersburg Trojans (10–7) Thursday at Gaithersburg at

3:45 p.m.