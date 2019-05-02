Volume 58 Staff
Online Editor-in-Chief: Dana Herrnstadt
Print Editor-in-Chief: Alex Robinson
Online Managing Editors: Ally Navarrete and Anna Yuan
Print Managing Editors: Katie Hanson and Max London
Online Copy Editor: Hirari Sato
Print Copy Editor: Meera Dahiya
How we work and play editors: Aditi Gujaran, Sara Azimi, Bennett Solomon (sports)
Where we live section editors: David Villani, Blake Layman.
How we see the world section editors: Clara Koritz Hawkes, Emma Iturregui, Mateo Gutierrez
How we learn section editors: Zara Ali, Isabel Hoffman, Danny Donoso
Multimedia editors: Jack Gonzalez and Jack Middleton
Multimedia intern: Bella Grumet
Online production head: Alex Silber
Print production heads: Joey Sola-Sole and Noah Grill
Production assistants: Kyle Crichton, Sam Rubin, Sam Nickerson, Samantha Levine and Jacqueline Lococo
Photo directors: Kurumi Sato and Annabel Redisch
Photo assistants: Charlie Sagner and Dakota Gambrell
Webmasters: Eva Ginns and Jonathan Young
Traffic Manager: Zoe Chyatte
Communications and social media directors: José Wray, Isabelle van Nieuwkoop
Yearbook Liaisons: Meera Dahiya and Anna Labarca
Puzzles editors: Kaya Ginsky and Mathilde Lambert
Business managers: Khanya Dalton and Min Yeung
Business assistant: Shivani Sawant
How we work and play writers: Meera Schroff, Afsoon Movahed, Anna Kulbashny, Ben Stricker, Eve Titlebaum, Gabe Schaner, Matthew Mande, Mia Friedman, Molli Hillman, Bella Grumman, Reuben Stoll, Eli Putnam, Ella Adams, James Marzolf-Miller and Andrew Eagle
Where we live writers: Celina Fratzscher, Heather Wang, Jesse Rider, Lexie Fleck, Sammy Heberlee, Emily London, Ben Waldman, Jocelyn Mintz, Emily Sporkin
How we see the world writers: Holly Adams, Bella Brody, Spencer Ellis, Jaclyn Morgan, Eva Levy, Esme Padgett, Chloe Lesser, Emmanuel Mesali, Bella Grumet
How we learn writers: Ethan Wagner, Ben Baisinger-Rosen, Ellie Taylor, Jack Mcguire, Sarah Tong, Lucy Goldberg, Bella Learn, Sam Mulford, Lincoln Pollan, Taylor Haber
