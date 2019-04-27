Girls lacrosse defeats RM 16–4 on senior night

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The girls lacrosse team (9–0) crushed the Richard Montgomery Rockets (6–2) on their senior night Tuesday 16–4.

Before the game, a ceremony was held to honor the five seniors on the team: midfielder Julia Curran, attacker Hanna Freund, defender Ashley Hilburn, defender Claudia Holm and goalie Jackie Shipp.

“[Senior night] made us more pumped up and wanting all the seniors to get a goal,” Holm said.

The Vikes started off aggressive, scoring five goals in the first five minutes of the game. The team also dominated defensively, got numerous draws and communicated with one another throughout the entirety of the game.

The team continuously held a large lead against the Rockets, enabling them to practice more defensive formations and offensive plays. Players also got to try out playing in different positions than their regular ones.

This game marks the Vikes’ fourth consecutive game scoring 16 goals. Along with the other scorers, all the seniors except for Shipp were able to net in a goal on their special night.

“The team played for us, so it was a fun night,” Holm said. “I’ve created strong friendships that will last a long time since we’re together almost 24/7, so I’ll have to come back and watch the team next year.”