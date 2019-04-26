Nate Tinbite elected 42nd Student Member of the Board
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Montgomery County students elected Kennedy junior Nate Tinbite as the 42nd Student Member of the Board April 24. Tinbite won about 62% of the vote, with 85% total voter turnout, according to Bethesda Beat.
Tinbite’s election falls in line with an informal Black & White survey in which 78.6% of students said they intended to vote for him. His platforms, outreach and involvement in social advocacy movements attracted Whitman students to him.
“I voted for Nate because he came to our school,” junior Deanna Adams said. “I also really liked the stuff he did with the March For Our Lives.”
Grade
12
What...
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.