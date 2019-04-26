Nate Tinbite elected 42nd Student Member of the Board

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Montgomery County students elected Kennedy junior Nate Tinbite as the 42nd Student Member of the Board April 24. Tinbite won about 62% of the vote, with 85% total voter turnout, according to Bethesda Beat.

Tinbite’s election falls in line with an informal Black & White survey in which 78.6% of students said they intended to vote for him. His platforms, outreach and involvement in social advocacy movements attracted Whitman students to him.

“I voted for Nate because he came to our school,” junior Deanna Adams said. “I also really liked the stuff he did with the March For Our Lives.”