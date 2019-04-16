Baseball crushes to Rockville 14–0

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The baseball team (8–2) shut out the Rockville Rams (7–4) 14–0 Monday.

Right fielder Tyler DeMartino put the Vikes on the board first with a RBI single. The team took a 2–0 lead at the end of the first inning, then had an explosive scoring spree in the second inning, scoring seven runs.

The Vikes capitalized on the Rams errors throughout the game. Their dominant hitting overpowered the Rams’ defense, and the team was able to maintain control of the game from start to finish.

The team next faces the Magruder Colonels (7–3) Tuesday at Magruder at 3:45pm.