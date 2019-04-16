Softball extends winning streak to seven with wins over Wheaton and B–CC

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Monday

The softball team (7–1) defeated the Wheaton Knights (2–4) Monday by a score of 17–0.

The Vikes mercied the Knights in only five innings. Pitchers Riley Kuehn, Arielle Klein and Maddy Healy all pitched well while allowing a combined zero runs. Offensively, outfielder Jaymie Beers hit a shot to center field which scored two runs.

Wednesday

The softball team (8–1) defeated the BCC Barons (7–2) Wednesday by a score of 10–5.

The Vikes held on to win a close game against a very talented Barons team. The defense played well again and backed up pitcher Riley Kuehn throughout the game. Both Samantha Tave and Riley Kuehn hit triples to lead the offensive attack.The Vikes are rolling and have won their seventh game in a row.

The squad looks to continue their winning streak with a matchup against Churchill Saturday at 2:30pm.