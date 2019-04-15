Baseball falls to Churchill 9–5

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The baseball team (7–2) lost to the Churchill Bulldogs (8–2) 9–5 Saturday.

The team came out with intensity in the first inning, scoring three quick runs while holding the Bulldogs to zero. The Vikes held their lead through the top of the fourth, but strong hitting by the Bulldogs led them to score six runs in the fourth inning and take a 6–4 lead.

The team wasn’t able to regroup and come back from the deficit.

“Once our morale was down, there was no way we would come back,” left fielder Sam Mermelstein said. “We struggled with communication and keeping our confidence and morale up when the game was not in our favor.”

The team next faces the Rockville Rams (7–3) Monday at Rockville at 3:45pm.