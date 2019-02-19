Boys basketball outlasts Wootton 63–58

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The boys basketball team (13–8) defeated the Wootton Patriots (8–12) in a thrilling game on community night Friday.

It was a slow start for both teams through the first four minutes of the game with Whitman taking an early lead at 7–5. The Vikes started to find the basket near the end of the first quarter to take a 16–9 lead into the second quarter.

It was the same story in the second quarter, but the Patriots cut the lead to five points, with the score standing 30–25 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Wootton cut the Whitman lead to just three points after Patriots guard Ryan Mariani hit a three-pointer with 1:30 left in the third. However, the Vikes did not let Wootton jump ahead and maintained a 49–45 lead at the end of the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, it looked as if the team was going to pull away, leading 58–49 with 4:18 remaining in the game. Wootton fought back however, cutting the deficit to just two points with 14 seconds remaining. Guard Kai Holloway went to the line with 14 seconds left to ice the game, but only made one of two free throws, giving the Patriots a chance to tie the game.

With seven seconds left, Wootton guard Garrett Koch got a clean look and hoisted up a three. It hit the front of the rim and bounced into Holloway’s hands, forcing the Patriots to foul as a last resort. Holloway made both free throws at the line and sealed the game for the Vikes.

Forwards Jason Lewis and Michael Bass led the team in scoring with Lewis scoring 24 points and Bass adding 11 points off the bench.

The team next plays the Magruder Colonels (15–5) Friday, February 22 at 7:15pm at home on senior night.