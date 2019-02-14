Students react to Grammy Awards

While many think that novels, movies and television can create stories worth remembering and convey lessons worth teaching, few believe the same about video games. This is largely because many people’s first and only association with video games is mindless shooters like in “Fortnite” and “Call of Duty” or popular sports games like “FIFA” or “Madden”. This line of thinking does a disservice to one of the most powerful storytelling devices on the planet.
