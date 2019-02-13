Girls basketball crushes Seneca Valley 69–28

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The girls basketball team (17–3) demolished the Seneca Valley Screaming Eagles (10–9) 69–28 Tuesday.

The Vikes lead throughout the entire game, dominating the Eagles on nearly every possession. The team played strong, cohesive offense with nearly every player contributing points. At the half, the Vikes lead 35–13.

During the second half, the Vikes’ defense kept the Eagles to only 15 points, and the offense caught fire, totaling 69 points which marks the team’s season high. The offense was led by guards Elyse Lowet and Anna Krush. Lowet contributed 17 points with 5 three-pointers, and Krush scored 12 points with 3 three-pointers.

The Vikes next face the Wootton Patriots (1–15) Friday at 7:15 at home.

Elyse Lowet is a sports editor for The Black and White.