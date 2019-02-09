Poms win Division II counties, complete undefeated season
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Poms took first place in Division II counties Feb. 2, drawing an end to their undefeated season. The victory also guarantees that the team will move up to Division I next year.
The Poms beat fellow Division II rivals B—CC and Einstein en route to their first place finish. Einstein won the division last year, but this year the Titans placed third behind the Vikes and Barons.
In addition to their first overall finish, senior Sydney Johnson took first place in the captain solo event. While the win didn’t contribute to Whitman’s overall score, it was an additional achievement for Johnson in her last competition as a Whitman pom.
When assistant coach Alexa Ciesinski (‘11) started coaching in the 2016-2017 season, the squad competed in DIII. Ciesinski and current head coach Kendra Pelletier brought energy to the group and pushed the team out of their comfort zone which contributed to the team’s growth and recent success, captain Frannie Cohen-Dumani said.
“I think the whole team has been pushed so hard and has worked so hard everyday,” Cohen-Dumani said. “It feels like such a huge accomplishment to work our way up from Division III and to keep pushing ourselves further.”
Grade
11
What...
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.