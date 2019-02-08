Photo of the day: Feb. 7

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Senior class president Jereme Corbin dresses up as Dr. Bear from Children’s National Hospital and poses in front of the Charity Month poster. Next week marks the start of SGA’s charity month, FebMar, which consists of multiple events throughout February and March to raise money for Children’s Hospital. Key events include Vike-a-thon, Hands on a Van and an Icebreaker 5k.

“We really just want to spread awareness about charity month and start to get people hyped,” Corbin said.