Wrestling overcomes Wooton 57–18

The Wrestling team (9–3) defeated the Wootton Patriots by a score of 57–18 Jan. 29.

The Vikes started hot by claiming six points on each of the first four matches. After going up 24–0, they never let up and took six of the next seven matches. With three matches to go, the Vikes led 57–3 and the Patriots grabbed the last three matches. All but one of the Whitman victories earned six points. Whitman earned a hard fought victory from the effort from Caleb Brenner (126), Sean Mitchell (132), Matthew Lindstrom (138), Arthur Dehareng (145), Charlie Imperial (152), Sebastian Turkewitz (170), Thomas Santora (182), Yussef Zaki (195), Adam Nganwa (220) and Tom Wilmarth (285).