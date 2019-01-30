Indoor track represents in ‘Last Track to Philly’ meet

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The indoor track & field team competed in the ‘Last Track to Philly’ meet Jan. 26 against top schools from across the state. Both the girls and boys teams dominated throughout the meet, earning personal records in all events.

On the girls side, freshman Olivia Gutierrez placed eighth in the 1600 meter race walk with a personal record of 14:01. Juniors Paula Bathalon and Madeleine Blaisdell placed fifth and sixth, respectively, with personal records of 5:55.23 and 5:57.54. Junior Emmersen Weinberg placed sixth in the 3200 meter with a personal record of 11:57.52 .

Sophomore Greg Garner placed eighth in the boys one mile with a personal record of 4:57.03, and junior Ben Lesser placed tenth with a personal record of 4:57.85. Senior Aaron Bratt placed fifth in the 3200 meter with a season record of 10:08.40.

The Vikes next compete in the MPSSAA 4A West Region Championships Feb. 7 at the PG Sportsplex.