Swim and Dive falls to Walter Johnson

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The swim and dive team (3–2) lost to the Walter Johnson Wildcats Saturday with a final score of 245–125.

Boys

The boys team struggled against the Wildcats, losing the meet 121–64. Junior Michael Paulos won the 50 Yard Freestyle with a time of 22.75 seconds. For diving, junior Liam Gilbert-Lawrence earned a score of 180.10 and won second place in the meet.

Girls

The girls team was also defeated by the Wildcats 121–64. Freshman Victoria Svensson and junior Annie Morris earned first and second place in the 100 Yard Backstroke, respectively. Freshman Lily Hsu won the 1 Meter diving for the Vikes with a score of 143.1.

The team next faces the Damascus Hornets Saturday at 11:30 at Olney Swim Center.