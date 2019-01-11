Photo of the Day: January 11
Junior Gwen Arbetman plays with the dogs visiting in the auditorium today during both lunches. Parents are invited to bring their dogs on various select days throughout the school year to help students relieve stress and boost students’ moods.
“I love when the dogs come in because they give us a break from a hard day and are always so happy to see everyone,” junior Drew Meadows said.
