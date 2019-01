Boys basketball beats Quince Orchard 57–46 By Bennett Solomon The boys basketball team (4–5) defeated the Quince Orchard Cougars (5–4) 57–46 Tuesday night.

Girls basketball demolishes Quince Orchard 55-29 By Ally Navarrete The girls basketball team (8–1) took down the Quince Orchard Cougars (5–4) 55–29 Monday.

Poms kick off competition season, win Watkins Mill invitational By Jose Wray Poms took first place in Division II at the Watkins Mill Poms Invitational Saturday. This was the team’s first competition of the year following a fall season spent performing at football games. The Vikes defeated Northwood, Churchill, Wooton and Northwest to claim the gold.