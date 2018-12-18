Hockey edges out Richard Montgomery 4–3

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The boys hockey team (3–5) took down the Richard Montgomery Rockets (2–4–1) 4–3 Friday in a neck and neck match.

With early goals coming from forwards Luke Trainor, Zach Zeldow and Dylan Spicer, the Vikes had a comfortable 3–1 lead in the second period before the Rockets scored twice in the span of seven minutes to even up the score at 3–3 before going into the final period. Three minutes into the third, the team was able to take advantage of a power play as Trainor netted the go ahead goal to give the Vikes a 4–3 lead. The goal added to Trainor’s team high 11 goals on the season, making him the top goal scorer in the Montgomery 1 division.

Along with a goal, Spicer racked up two assists on the night, placing him as the division leader in assists with 12 on the year. Trainor also filled up the stat sheet with two goals and two assists of his own.

The team’s next game is against the Northwest Jaguars (0–6–0) Jan. 3 at 4:00 p.m. at The Gardens Ice House in Laurel, MD.