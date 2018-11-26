Whitman and three elementary schools receive bomb threats Nov. 19

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Whitman and three county elementary schools—Bradley Hills, Burning Tree and Wyngate—received bomb threats Monday afternoon around 2:10 p.m. The threat was found not to be credible, and the school day continued as scheduled.

Each school received an anonymous phone call claiming bombs were located in the school building. The Montgomery County Police Department identified a suspect who is not a student at any of the four threatened schools.

Due to the timing of the bomb threat and a clear lack of credibility, Whitman was not evacuated.

“It was at the end of the school day when the call came, and we made the decision after talking to central office because it was dismissal time to not evacuate,” head of security Cherise Milliner said. “When you get a threat like that with several schools, it is not credible.”

After the call came in, the Montgomery County Police Department performed a sweep of the school and found no evidence of a bomb.

Principal Robert Dodd sent out an email to parents informing them of the incident, assuring parents that all the necessary precautions were taken and that there was never a credible threat to staff and students.

Whitman has received false bomb threats in the past, Milliner said.

“This isn’t my first,” she said. “I’ve been here twenty years, and none of them have turned out to be real.”