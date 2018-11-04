Halloween pet photo contest winners Thank you for all the submissions. We have selected a few of our favorites. Happy Halloween!

Football comes up short against Sherwood; loses 7–0 in final game of the season By Bennett Solomon The football team (4–6) lost a tight game against the Sherwood Warriors (7–3) by a final score of 7–0 on Friday night.

Girls win at Cross Country Counties, boys take fourth By Jose Wray Cross country raced at the Montgomery County Championships Oct 27. The girls took first place with multiple top five finishes, and the boys took fourth behind Northwood, Paint Branch and Wootton.

Boys soccer crushes Churchill 3–0, advances to regional final By Sara Azimi The boys soccer team (14–1) shut out the Churchill Bulldogs (13–5) 3–0 Thursday in the sectional finals, eliminating them from the playoffs.