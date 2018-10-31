Boys soccer knocks out B–CC 2–1

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The boys soccer team (13–1) eliminated rival B–CC Barons (5–8–1) in a 2–1 playoff victory Tuesday.

Despite the Baron’s strong defense, the Vikes’ composure on both ends of the field and control of possession allowed them to take a 2–0 lead well into the second half. Goals came from forwards Natan Rosen and Andrew Goldsholle.

“We did well at playing with patience, and we controlled the ball really well.” midfielder Ian Poe said.

With about 20 minutes left in the game, the Barons scored, reducing the Vikes’ lead to only one goal. However, the Vikes remained calm and managed to hold onto the lead for the remainder of the game.

This victory is especially meaningful to the team because not only are they rivals, but the Barons knocked out the Vikes last year in playoffs.

“Getting revenge on B–CC felt amazing,” Poe said. “The most important thing is that we are moving on to the next round and we get to keep playing.”

The team next faces the Churchill Bulldogs (13–4) at 5:00pm at home in the third round of the playoffs.

“We are focused on Churchill and ready to do what it takes to win,” midfielder Aaron Gunther said. “We played them earlier in the year so we know what problems they can give us, but we also know which areas to exploit.”