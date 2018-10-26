Golf places second, third in State Tournament

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The boys and girls golf team placed second and third, respectively at the State Championship Oct. 22 and 24.

The two day tournament brought together the top schools from across the state. The Vikes fell to the Northern-Calvert Patriots by two strokes. The team had a total of 639 against the Patriot’s 637 strokes. The Urbana Hawks placed first with 619 strokes, winning their fourth straight title.

Senior Amanda Levy led the Vikes with one stroke after day one of the tournament. On day two, Levy put on 18 and placed fifth overall for the girls with a total 155 strokes.

Sophomore Abby Chen placed thirteenth overall for the girls with a total 169 strokes, freshman Charlie Schulman tied for tenth for the boys with 157 strokes and junior Dugan McCabe placed thirteenth overall for the boys with a total of 158 strokes.

Last year the Vikes placed first in States. While the Vikes are pleased with their overall performance this year, they’re looking to improve their skills for a shot at first place again next year.

“This year I think we had really good team chemistry which made every match and practice fun,” sophomore Abby Chen said. “The team dynamic was very good which helped us play well too.”