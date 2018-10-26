Girls Volleyball dominates Springbrook 3–0

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The girls volleyball team (11–3) shut out the Springbrook Blue Devils (5-11) 3–0 Thursday in their last regular season game.

The Vikes ended their regular season on a high note as they dominated all around with strong serves and defense. The underclassmen also stepped up in the game and showed off the team’s depth. With this win, the Vikes secured the number two seed for playoffs.

The team’s next game is a home playoff game with time and opponent yet to be determined.