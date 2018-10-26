Girls Volleyball dominates Springbrook 3–0
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The girls volleyball team (11–3) shut out the Springbrook Blue Devils (5-11) 3–0 Thursday in their last regular season game.
The Vikes ended their regular season on a high note as they dominated all around with strong serves and defense. The underclassmen also stepped up in the game and showed off the team’s depth. With this win, the Vikes secured the number two seed for playoffs.
The team’s next game is a home playoff game with time and opponent yet to be determined.
11
What are some of your interests?
Playing basketball and tennis, hanging out with friends, and chowing down on Chicken Wings.
Why did you join the Black and White?
I joined the B&W to become a better writer and learn more of the process that goes into putting out a newspaper.
What's your favorite vegetable?
Bell Peppers
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.