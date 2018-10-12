Golf places first in Bethesda Cup

Senior Amanda Levy holds the Bethesda Cup Trophy, surrounded by her teammates. The team placed first in the Competition October 10. Photo courtesy Amanda Levy.

Senior Amanda Levy holds the Bethesda Cup Trophy, surrounded by her teammates. The team placed first in the Competition October 10. Photo courtesy Amanda Levy.

The boys and girls golf team (3–0) placed first at the Bethesda Cup tournament Oct. 10 against the Walter Johnson Wildcats and B–CC Barons.

Unlike other tournaments where players compete individually, the Cup was a team scramble: every player hits a tee shot, the best ball from the shot is chosen, then everyone hits from the best ball and so on.

The Vikes were split into two teams for the Cup. Sophomore Abby Chen, Charlie Schulman and Junior Chandler Kuhn competed together and earned a score of 7 under. Senior Amanda Levy, Felix Xu and Junior Jack Middleton competed together and earned a score of 4 under.

“At the end of the tournaments both scores are added and we were a total of 11 under,” Chen said. “It was really close because B–CC was 10 under and WJ tied with us 11 under.”

Because of the tie, the Vikes battled the Wildcats in a scorecard playoff, where the score on the toughest hole is matched to see who wins. The Vikes scored a 3 against the Wildcat’s 4, earning a spot at first place.

The team next plays in the State Championships Oct. 22 and 23.

The Vikes have placed first in the Bethesda Cup for several years, and hope to continue their winning streak next year.

“We need to work on our games individually, so we can all shoot well and contribute a good score,” Chen said.